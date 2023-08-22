The city of Killeen will be closing lanes on East Trimmier Road starting Wednesday and going until December, according to a news release.
“Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices,” the release said.
These lane closures will affect the north and southbound lanes of East Trimmier Road south of Sulfur Springs Drive from Wednesday to Friday, Dec. 8.
These closures will be done so that a private contractor can repair a nearby bridge. Traffic will be diverted around the work site.
The closures will be implemented on an as-needed basis between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. as long as weather permits.
Anyone with questions can call Killeen’s engineering office at 254-616-3176.
