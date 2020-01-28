A three-vehicle wreck on eastbound Interstate 14 slowed down traffic to just outside of Copperas Cove Tuesday morning.
The wreck, that happened around 7:30 a.m., occurred on the ramp for Exit 278 for Bell Tower Drive. A trooper from the Texas Department of Public Safety and Copperas Cove Fire Department responded to the accident.
One of the three vehicles appeared to have been turned 180 degrees in the accident, seen facing the opposite direction on the exit ramp.
