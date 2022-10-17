The eastbound lane of John Road between Searcy Drive and Brocks Drive in Killeen is scheduled to be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“The closure is for repairs being performed on sanitary sewer services in the area,” city officials said in a news release. “The contractor will have a traffic-control plan in place (to) guide traffic around the work area. (Drivers) should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic-control devices.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.