The Easter Bunny, and a giant panda friend, were spotted at Faith Point Church’s Easter celebration in Killeen on Sunday.
Outreach pastor Cecil Bowles, a Faith Point Church pastor for the past 18 years, said this Easter is particularly important given the ongoing global pandemic.
“The pandemic has helped us realize how important, if we didn’t already, our family and friends are,” Bowles said Sunday. “And gathering and getting together, how significant that is to us as humans. We need to be together, not just the church, but as humans we need to be together.”
Dozens of people gathered to celebrate Easter at the new Faith Point Church located at 1826 Stagecoach Road in Killeen.
Typically the church holds an Easter egg hunt outside, but Bowles said the church had to change its plans after the area was hit with unexpected precipitation on Sunday.
“For the past fifteen years, we’ve done that Easter egg hunt for the community,” Bowles said. “We had hoped to do one today, but because it rained this morning, and our grounds are new, with new sod, it’s really too soggy.”
Church volunteers dressed up as the Easter Bunny and a giant panda handed out brown paper bags full of candy to children in attendance.
Bowles said he hopes members of his congregation leave with a better understanding of the real meaning behind Easter.
“Easter is when we celebrate the resurrection of Christ,” Bowles said. “We know that he was crucified on the cross, he was in the tomb, and then he rose on the third day. So we celebrate the resurrection of Christ and try to bring that to the community in a real way, so that those who don’t know that, don’t realize that, can understand it and grasp it.”
Faith Point Church is looking to expand in coming years with the addition of two new buildings, including a new children’s center and a coffee shop.
“More readily, we want the people to know we are here, because we don’t have our sign out front,” Bowles said. “We want to let people know we are here, we are open, and we’re ready for you to come in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.