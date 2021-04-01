Easter is quickly approaching, with the annual holiday happening Sunday.
The springtime holiday is often celebrated by searching for eggs hidden for children to discover treats.
The Herald has compiled a list of known Easter egg hunts in the area.
Killeen
EGGSperience
The city of Killeen is hosting a drive-thru Easter event called EGGSperience on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., children ages 12 and under and special needs kids ages 20 and under can hop in the car and head to the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, to pick up a goody bag of treats and to see the Easter Bunny, according to a news release from the city. Children must be present to receive a bag.
Yowell Ranch Easter Egg Hunt
Residents of Yowell Ranch are having an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Sunday behind the playground/pool on Malmaison Drive.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights Public Library
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting virtual Easter events like story time featuring “The Great Egg-Scape” at 10:15 a.m. Friday and a how-to Easter egg craft at 2 p.m. Saturday on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
Texas Skateland
Texas Skateland, 205 Cox Drive, Harker Heights, is hosting an Easter Party from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. There will be door prizes, gifts, games, and more. Admission is $11 per person.
Harker Heights Spring Egg Kit Drive-Thru
The Harker Heights Spring Egg Kit Drive-Thru will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Harker Heights Public Library and Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail. Families with kids ages 2 to 10 can pick up a free kit of pre-packaged eggs to use for a home egg hunt. Post photos to social media using the hashtag #HHSpringEggs. Call 254-953-5493 for more information.
Fort Hood
Clear Creek Exchange
The Clear Creek Exchange Easter Event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Building 4250, Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood. This free event will have games, crafts, prize drawings, a scavenger hunt, and an appearance by the Easter Bunny.
Copperas Cove
Camp Caylor
Camp Caylor, 146 County Road 4814, Copperas Cove, is hosting an Easter egg hunt for those 21 years of age and older. The Easter egg hunt is at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Eggs could include candy, cash, prizes, discounts, or alcohol. Registration with proof of photo ID closes at 7:15 p.m. The hunt begins at 7:30 p.m.
Decor and More
Decor and More, 817 E. Highway 190, in the Dollar Tree shopping strip in Copperas Cove will be hosting an Easter egg hunt inside the store on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. There will be games for the kids, an egg hunt, and filled Easter baskets for prizes.
Belton
Sparta Volunteer Fire Department
The Sparta Volunteer Fire Department is hosting an Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. Sunday at the department, 6308 Sparta Road, Belton.
Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area
Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, 7999 Sparta Road, Morgan’s Point, is hosting its Rabbit Road event from 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday. Children ages 2 to 12 will be able to take a picture with the Easter Bunny from the car, as well as drive-by various locations to collect goodies Admission is $10 at the gate.
Temple
Foundation United Methodist Church
Foundation United Methodist Church is hosting an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Sunday after its service at the church, 10751 W. Adams Ave.
Robinson Family Farm
The Robinson Family Farm, 3780 White Owl Lane, Temple, is open for Easter from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. General admission tickets are $9.95 if purchased in advance online and $12.95 at the gate. Go to www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com for a full list of Easter events and more information.
Lampasas
Community Easter Egg Hunt
Open Gate Cowboy Church is hosting an Easter egg hunt at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at W.M. Brook Park, 310 Highway 281. Children age 0-3 will hunt at 10 a.m., children age 4-6 will hunt at 10:25 a.m., children will hunt at 10:50 a.m. and children age 11-13 will hunt at 11:15 a.m. The Easter Bunny will arrive at 9:30 a.m.
Putters & Gutters
Putters & Gutters Fun Center, 2341 S. Highway 281, will host an Easter Egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday. Children age 3-6 will go from 10 to 10:15 a.m. Children 7-10 will go from 10:30 to 10:45 a.m. Children 11-14 will go from 11 to 11:15 a.m. Eggs will be stuffed with candy, as well as free bowling and mini golf games. There will be a golden egg for each age group with a special prize.
Salado
Slice of Heaven Educational Farm
Slice of Heaven Educational Farm, 17851 Farm To Market 1123, is hosting an Easter event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10. Participants are asked to bring a basket for the egg hunt. Egg hunts will be at two different locations on the farm and begin and various times. Toddlers to age 5 start at 12:15, 1:15, 2:15 or 3:15 p.m. Look for the area designated for them. Children ages 6 to 10 will start at 12:45, 1:45, 2:45 or 3:45 p.m. near the playground area. The farm is also offering horse-drawn wagon rides for $5 per person.
Georgetown
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. There will be Easter Egg Hunts every 30 minutes Friday through Sunday. General admission is $12.99 per person. Visit www.sweeteats.com for a full list of activities and to purchase tickets in advance.
