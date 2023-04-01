EASTER EGG HUNT_007.JPG

Easter eggs are seen before an Easter egg hunt near the Killeen Softball Complex on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Killeen.

 Christian K. Lee | Herald

As Easter approaches, there are egg hunts, pictures with the Easter Bunny, brunch buffets and much more coming up in the Killeen-Fort Hood area. It’s sure to be a hoppin’ good time for the whole family. Here is a list of local Easter-related events coming up in the area:

The Robinson Family Farm, 2651 Bob White Road in Temple, will host its annual Easter Fest from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 1-2 and 7-8. There will be Easter egg hunts, photo opportunities, farm animals, pig races, axe throwing, and more. General admission is $15.95 per person. Go to https://www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com/easter for more information and to purchase tickets in advance.

HH Easter Egg Hunt

Discarded plastic eggs are seen during the 20th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Harker Heights Community Park Friday evening.
