This weekend will be hopping with a variety of family-friendly Easter egg hunts, themed story times, pictures with the Easter Bunny and more. Don’t forget to check out Paws in the Park, fundraisers, markets, and live music too. View the listing for additional details.
Local Events
The Keep Salado Beautiful Plant Sale Fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 26 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 27 at The Nature Co. of Salado, 371 S. Main St., Salado. There will be Master Growers in attendance to answer questions.
The Fort Hood Army Community Service Soldier and Family Readiness Branch is hosting a Virtual Wellness Resilience Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 27 on the III Corps and Fort Hood Family Programs Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/FHFamilyPrograms/.
Paws in the Park will be from 1 to 5 p.m. March 27 at Purser Family Park, 100 W. Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. This free, dog-friendly event will have an agility course, pet adoptions, contests, pet services, vendors, and more. There will be prizes awarded for five different contests. For a full listing of events, go tohttps://harkerheights.gov/index.php/programs-events/special-eventsor call 254-953-5493.
The Lift Kingz Go Big or Go Home Car, Truck, and Bike Show will be from noon to 6 p.m. March 27 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. Same-day registration is $40 for vehicles and trikes; $25 for bikes. Adult spectator admission is $10 and kids 15 and under are free. There will also be food trucks available. Go to https://bit.ly/31igMR6 for more information.
The eighth annual Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant will be March 27 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. Boys and girls up to age 8 will compete from 1 to 4 p.m. and contestants 9 and up will compete at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per guest. Go to https://bit.ly/3ckFBSy for more information.
The 2021 Legends Auditions will be at 5:30 p.m. March 28 at Vive Les Arts Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. Go to https://bit.ly/31enfwk for more information on how to sign up for in-person auditions or how to submit a video audition online.
The Women’s HERstory Month HER Service Panel will from 1 to 3 p.m. March 29 in the Grande Ballroom at Club Hood, 28218 Wainwright Drive, Fort Hood. This free event will include networking, a women’s history exhibit, vendors and a panel discussion.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian Kendall at 9 p.m. March 26 and 27. Ticket prices range from $10 to $15 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
MOD Pizza, 3007 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen, is hosting a fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 31 to benefit the Killeen Police Department Explorers youth program. Go to https://www.groupraise.com/events/182197 for more information.
The 35th annual Fort Hood Spouses’ Club Virtual Silent Auction Wild West Night will be from 6 p.m. March 31 to 9 p.m. April 2. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the club’s Community Outreach Program/Grants. Go to fhsc.betterworld.org/auctions/wild-west-night to participate.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts a variety of virtual, interactive, and recurring webinars every week. These free webinars focus on tips to improve resumés, the job application process, soft skills, interviewing, and more. Go to the Facebook page for a full listing of events and more information, https://www.facebook.com/WorkforceSolutionsCentralTexas/.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, to see where they are meeting this week.
Family Fun
Aware Central Texas is hosting an Easter Kit Drive-Thru event beginning 11 a.m. March 26 until supplies last at the Lampasas Police Department, 301 Fourth St. The Easter Bunny will also be in attendance for pictures.
The 2021 Copperas Cove Easter Egg Round Up will be from 10 a.m. to noon March 27 at Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. This free event will also include pictures with the Easter Bunny from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. and are free with personal camera or phone. Go to https://bit.ly/3lOTYSe to view the schedule by age group.
Just Between Friends Bell County is hosting a Children’s and Maternity Pop-Up Sale from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 26, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 27, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 28 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Admission is $2 for those 12 and up; Sunday is free admission and items will be 50% off.
The Robinson Family Farm, 3780 White Owl Lane, Temple, is open for Easter from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 27-28 and April 2-3. General admission tickets are $9.95 if purchased in advance online and $12.95 at the gate. Go to www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com for a full list of Easter events and more information.
Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, 7999 Sparta Road, Morgan’s Point, is hosting its Rabbit Road event from 8 to 10 p.m. April 1. Children ages 2 to 12 will be able to take a picture with the Easter Bunny from the car, as well as drive-by various locations to collect goodies Admission is $10 at the gate.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., Lampasas, is hosting a virtual story time event at 2 p.m. March 30, featuring “Mary McScary,” on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/lampasaslibrary.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting a Virtual Story Time event with the Military Child Education Coalition at 10 a.m. March 26 featuring the book, “Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?” Go to http://tinyurl.com/42jzxz92 to register for the event. There will also be a Baby Hippity-Hoppity In-Person Storytime at 9:30 a.m. March 27 in the library’s butterfly garden for babies 24 months and under. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. In-person visitors and curbside pickup are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for access to the link to join.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.Curbside pickup is available at both Killeen Library locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s lineup, showing nightly from March 25- 30, will be “Raya and the Last Dragon” at 8 p.m. and “No Man’s Land” at 9:45 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. There will be Easter Egg Hunts every 30 minutes March 27-28 and April 2- 4. General admission is $12.99 per person. Visit www.sweeteats.com for a full list of activities and to purchase tickets in advance.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Kenny Orts and the No Chance Band from 8 p.m. to midnight March 26. Cover: $10. Wrongway Jackson with Friends will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. March 27. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting free live music by Towne Adams from 9 p.m. to midnight March 26. The Josh Hewitt Band will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight March 27. Tickets range from $14 to $42 each night and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Backroads Band from 6 to 9 p.m. March 26, Runes of Neptune from 6 to 9 p.m. March 27, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. March 28. Fire Street also hosts Finish the Lyrics Trivia every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Teams can be from one to five people and it is free to play with a chance to win prizes.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is hosting free live music by The Tennessee Stiffs at 6 p.m. March 26, Dustin Brown and The Now at 7 p.m. March 27, and Kerosene Pipedreams at 4 p.m. March 28. Barrow also hosts Open Mic in the Taproom every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Pitstop Bar and Grill, 14595 Farm-to-Market 439, Nolanville, is hosting free live music Treble Soul from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. March 26.
Bold Republic Brewery, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting live music by Martian Folk at 7 p.m. March 26.
The 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409, Temple, will host free live music by Megan Brucker and Smokin’ Maxx from 2 to 5 p.m. March 27.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting the 92.9 FM Shooter Acoustic Lunch at noon March 26 with free live music by Robynn Shayne, Clay Hollis, and Croman and Nash.There will also be a live acoustic show by Courtney Patton and Jason Eady from 6 to 9 p.m. March 26. Seats are limited to 25 people; call 254-939-1151 to reserve.
Johnny’s Outback, 301 Thomas Arnold Road, Salado, is hosting live music by the Josh Abbott Band and Grant Gilbert from 6 to 11 p.m. March 27. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door for general admission, $35 for reserved lawn seating, and $300 to $500 for a reserved picnic table for six. Go to www.outhousetickets.com to reserve seats and for more information.
Farmers Markets
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, will befrom 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday starting in April. There will be local produce, handmade goods, crafters, makers, and food trucks at this event.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is hosting a special exhibit, “521 All-Stars: A Championship Story of Baseball and Community,” now through March 27. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $5 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
