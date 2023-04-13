Parents and staff at Eastern Hills Middle School in Harker Heights received a message Thursday morning from Dr. Nino Etienne the school principal about the assault of a sixth grade student by a teacher.
According to the message, the incident happened Wednesday and the teacher in question has been removed from the classroom.
“The teacher is no longer on our campus. KISD Police are working to pursue charges, as behavior of this nature will never be tolerated in our district,” Etienne wrote. “The student immediately came to my office and told me what happened. I took swift and immediate action by removing the teacher from the classroom and calling KISD Police while our Assistant Principals stayed with the student.”
UPDATED: Killeen ISD responds to a request for a statement about the incident.
According to the statement, the student planned to return to school Thursday.
“No other students witnessed the event, and the teacher is cooperating with the investigation,” Etienne wrote. “The safety of every student and staff member is our top priority.”
The district responded Thursday afternoon to a request for a statement.
“We will support the strongest possible legal action against the teacher, as the safety of our students is our highest priority. We will never tolerate a teacher or other KISD employee inflicting harm on a student. We reiterate that any behavior like this will not be condoned in Killeen ISD.”
