Eastern Hills Middle School

Eastern Hills Middle School principal Dr. Nino Etienne  notified parents and staff Thursday that an assault by a teacher on a sixth-grade student had occurred the day before.

Parents and staff at Eastern Hills Middle School in Harker Heights received a message Thursday morning from Dr. Nino Etienne the school principal about the assault of a sixth grade student by a teacher.

According to the message, the incident happened Wednesday and the teacher in question has been removed from the classroom.

