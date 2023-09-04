Harker Heights City Council members will tackle a varied agenda of discussion items when they meet for a workshop Tuesday afternoon.
First up, Keith Sledd, executive director of the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance, will give a presentation regarding HOTDA’s current and future activities.
Council members also will receive and discuss a presentation by Public Works Director Mark Hyde on the city’s contracting for 2 million gallons per day of wastewater treatment plant capacity from the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District’s South Treatment Plant.
Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee will give a presentation on city-provided monthly brush and bulky pickup, as well as the city’s drop site service.
Finally, members will receive and discuss an update from Library Director Lisa Youngblood on the city’s plans for the annual eclipse in October and the total solar eclipse next April.
The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. at City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
