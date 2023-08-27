Two longtime members of the education communities are heading off to retirement, and hundreds of community members last week wished them well and honored the legacy they left in Central Texas and abroad.
Both men officially retire on Thursday.
Marc Nigliazzo is set to retire from his post of president of Texas A&M University-Central Texas, a position he has held since April 2010.
Jim Yeonopolus, chancellor at Central Texas College, is retiring from the post he has held since 2015.
Both Nigliazzo and Yeonopolus have at least 50 years of experience in higher education.
Career Reflection
As both reflected on their careers, each spoke fondly of their respective missions for their campuses.
A&M-Central Texas has been in constant transition, looking to grow into a place of research with a focus on national defense, cyber security and military-related affairs.
“Our charge was to build, grow and develop,” Nigliazzo said in an interview with the Herald before his Thursday reception. “When I was appointed by the Board of Regents in 2010, they had a commitment to make this an upper-level institution.”
Nigliazzo said he was charged with making it work. In his early days, he said he went out into the community and talked to local people and asked a lot of questions.
“We wanted to provide educational opportunities to students in areas that would have an impact on real life,” Nigliazzo said. “I think we have been able to achieve that. I think they will continue to do so.”
When asked by the Board of Regents before his appointment how long he imagined he would stay in the position, he said about three to five years.
“I guess I stayed a little longer than I expected.”
For Yeonopolus, his charge came partially from leaders at Fort Cavazos (then known as Fort Hood) who explained that some of their soldiers were behind in reading, writing and arithmetic. Early in Yeonopolus’ career, he helped create the American Preparatory Institute, a learning system he called an “adult high school.”
As API grew domestically, it began to take shape overseas all across Europe and then to Asia and countries like South Korea, Japan and Guam.
Yeonopolus stated during an interview with the Herald prior to Friday’s reception that he took numerous trips overseas each year.
In keeping with the desire to educate the men and women of the armed forces, Yeonopolus said CTC began hiring and contracting instructors to teach classes to soldiers and airmen deployed to places such as Iraq or Afghanistan, and for sailors and Marines aboard naval vessels.
In his conversation with the Herald, Yeonopolus spent a great deal of time reflecting on the graduations the college held in Iraq, Afghanistan and aboard Navy ships.
The first such graduation happened in 2009 at Al Faw Palace at Camp Victory in Baghdad, Iraq. Al Faw Palace was once a luxury palace for former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.
The general and the command sergeant major of the unit that controlled the palace asked Yeonopolus how he would like the backdrop for the graduation.
“I said I’d like a garrison flag hanging down from the ceiling up there all the way down,” Yeonopolus said, recalling the large rotunda the palace had. “That would make Saddam turn over in his grave. Sergeant major said, ‘I can make that happen.’”
One unique thing about doing graduation ceremonies in a war zone is that the soldiers had to carry their weapons as they walked across the stage — at least the first time — according to Yeonopolus.
“I said let’s put your cap and gown over the weapons,” he said, amused by the recollection. “So they’re on stage and their weapons are sticking out ... they loved it.”
Yeonopolus recalled soldiers thanking him and grateful for the opportunities that CTC had given them and were floored that the college would come to them to hold the graduation.
At the time, the University of Maryland was doing something similar, according to Yeonopolus. But soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines were finishing their degrees from other universities.
Well, there was a solution to that.
“There were dozens who had graduated online through some university somewhere else, and they were getting their diplomas,” Yeonopolus said. “So what they did is the education service officer gave us all their diplomas. The University of Maryland guy certified them and I accepted the certification and we walked them across the stage.”
At one point, Yeonopolus was asked how they could do that.
“I said, ‘We can do whatever we want. We’re in a war zone. Who’s going to tell us we can’t do it?’” Yeonopolus said, laughing.
Logistically, there were not enough caps and gowns, but Yeonopolus was not concerned.
“Our guys came through first, so when they got off stage we told them, ‘Take your cap and gown off and give it to those other guys,’” he said. “And so when Maryland’s guys came off, same thing. And they had some people with master’s degrees, so they took those off. We had a couple of guys with PhDs and they had ordered their own — they had their own caps and gowns. Can you believe that? In Iraq. Unbelievable.”
In Afghanistan, the college held ceremonies at Bagram Air Base and smaller ceremonies at forward operating bases.
Lasting Impact
Dozens of members of the community spoke about the impact both had in their careers.
“I will always remember his quiet determination,” U.S. Congressman John Carter said of Nigliazzo last week. “He was the man who took the hard knocks early on. But he can be very proud of all that has been accomplished during his time here.”
Carter presented Nigliazzo with a framed Congressional Honor, which will hang in the U.S. Library of Congress.
“Bittersweet” is how District 54 state Rep. Brad Buckley felt about speaking at the event.
“There is no bigger honor than to be able to thank you for the work you have done at A&M-Central Texas because of the student population it serves,” Buckley said. “You have done the hardest thing. You did exactly what the Board asked you to do.”
Following his remarks, Buckley read Texas House Resolution No. 6 and presented Nigliazzo with a framed copy.
Yeonopolus and Temple College President Dr. Christy Ponce each honored Nigliazzo with their memories of partnerships through the years.
“What a legacy,” Yeonopolus said. “It was the perfect time, perfect place and the perfect person 13 years ago.”
Ponce described Nigliazzo as a shining star who is special to this region.
“He has had a tremendous impact on student success,” Ponce said.
A&M-Central Texas Foundation Chairman Abdul Subhani spoke of Nigliazzo as a friend and mentor.
“He’s about as Texas as they come,” Subhani said as he revealed a new $25,000 scholarship in Nigliazzo’s name. Then, he surprised everyone by announcing a new Faculty Fellowship in the amount of $100,000 for supporting leaders with additional resources and professional development.
“This has been made possible by many who see your contributions as instrumental in providing a standard of excellence at A&M-Central Texas,” Subhani said. “With sincere appreciation to the Beck and Yowell families for their contributions to make this Marc. A Nigliazzo Faculty Fellowship possible.”
Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp was up next at the podium to thank and congratulate his friend and colleague.
“This university would not be here without your leadership and contributions,” Sharp said. “A&M-Central Texas has graduated 10,000 students because of you. The majority of whom were the first in their family to do so.”
Sharp went on to praise Nigliazzo for his stewardship and energy as well as his ability to build a meaningful relationship with Fort Cavazos. At that point, Sharp unveiled a portrait of Nigliazzo to be placed at the university in his honor.
The crowd erupted into laughter as they rose to give him a standing ovation. Nigliazzo was wearing the same tie he had on for the portrait.
“When you’re going through it, you don’t think about the awards and accolades,” Nigliazzo said. “It’s just the thing to do.”
One of the last gifts given to him at the reception was presented by Dr. Peg Gray-Vickrey as master of ceremonies. Gray-Vickrey is the Provost and Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs at the university.
Tina Ady, vice chancellor of Instruction and Workforce Initiatives at CTC, said it was significant to see the people come out to support Yeonopolus.
“It shows the support for the chancellor, but also the support for the college and what an achievement to be somewhere and serve the community for 50 years,” Ady said. “So I think it’s a well-deserved achievement, and it’s wonderful to see the community supporting.”
When retired Maj. Gen. Ken Cox arrived to the area, he said he immediately got a sense for CTC’s mission when he first met Yeonopolus in 2014.
“The relationship between Central Texas College and the installation ... created an understanding just how significant this institution is to helping our soldiers and their spouses and their families,” Cox said.
From Cox’s perspective, there are very few colleges/universities that make it a mission specifically to bring education to the service members, but two in the area are CTC and A&M-Central Texas.
“It made it clear to me that their focus (and) their mission is the military,” Cox said. “And they do everything they can and bend over backwards to develop programs that support soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen.”
Personal and Campus Future
Nigliazzo said the future looks bright for A&M-Central Texas.
“I see a bright future at the university,” he said. “There are excellent academic opportunities here for students and that can only improve over time.”
The Texas A&M University System selected Richard Rhodes, the Austin Community College chancellor, as interim president of A&M-Central Texas.
From a personal standpoint, there will be less on Nigliazzo’s plate.
“I plan to relax,” he said. “I am looking forward to a quieter future.”
For CTC, Yeonopolus is looking forward to seeing how the college navigates the future, especially with a new funding model for community colleges thanks to House Bill 8, which Gov. Greg Abbott signed this summer.
The new model moves to an outcomes-based approach and rewards colleges for awarding degrees, certificates, and other “credentials of value,” according to a report from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
Previously, funding was based on how many hours of instruction a student attended in the semester, according to Yeonopolus.
“I think in the beginning (it will be) a little slow, but I think in the end, I think the college should do very well,” he said of the new funding approach. “I think once it gets going and once they get things in place and we understand all the mechanisms ... it’ll be good because then you’re looking at student outcome; you’l looking at student successes.”
Taking CTC into that future is new Chancellor Michele Carter, a 1985 Ellison High School graduate, who most recently served as deputy chancellor of finance and administration.
Personally, Yeonopolus is looking forward to the extra time.
“I’ve got a lot of projects I want to do,” he said. “So I’m going to work during the week on my projects and I’m going to take weekends off.”
As for travel, Yeonopolus said he and his wife, Nancy, will see things in the United States. Having been overseas and many different countries, Yeonopolus said he wants to see what this country has to offer.
“We’re just going to drive around and play golf, enjoy the scenery and see what’s out there,” he said. “It doesn’t get any better than that. Every day is a Saturday.”
