HARKER HEIGHTS — Educational Outfitters, a classroom material shop for teachers, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at the store’s location, 400 East Central Texas Expressway, to celebrate one year under new ownership.
The ceremony involved a few words from the new owners of the building, Jaime Williams and Melissa Walcik, food and, of course, the cutting of the ribbon.
Educational Outfitters has been around for 28 years.
It started as a family business. After running the store for 26 years the original owners, Cindy Schoel and Randy Schoel, retired, leaving the business behind.
Williams and Walcik reopened the business last spring and continue to help provide classroom materials and supplies for teachers in Harker Heights and surrounding areas.
