HARKER HEIGHTS — Home-schooled students sat in rapt attention Wednesday as Jayne Doxsey told them they could make their own rainbows.
“It’s not magic, it’s science,” said Doxsey, a retired teacher.
Twelve students sat cross-legged on the floor of the makeshift classroom at Educational Outfitters in Harker Heights for a “Home School Science Session” about light and sound energy. Classes are held every other week at the business for home-schooled students to work in tandem with the curriculum they experience at home.
“And, it gives their teachers (parents) an hour or so out of the regular routine for a good reason,” said Doxsey, who volunteers every other week at Educational Outfitters.
Wednesday’s class learned about bending lightwaves through prisms or lenses or through a water-filled container. Students also learned why they can sometimes “feel” sound.
Educational Outfitters reopened in May of this year under new ownership. The retail store offers many school and office supplies and encourages educators in any field to search their store for resources.
Educational Outfitters is located at 400 E. Central Texas Expressway, across from the Market Heights shopping center. The home-school classes, every other Wednesday, are free and fill up fast. For additional information, call 254-698-1614 or visit their website at: https://educationaloutfitters.com/ or find them on Facebook athttps://www.facebook.com/EdOutfitters/.
