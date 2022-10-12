Science

Students in Jane Doxsey's Home School Science class listen to her explain how to "bend light" and "feel sound" as they prepare to experiment with everyday items. Classes are held at Educational Outfitters in Harker Heights every other Wednesday morning.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

HARKER HEIGHTS — Home-schooled students sat in rapt attention Wednesday as Jayne Doxsey told them they could make their own rainbows.

“It’s not magic, it’s science,” said Doxsey, a retired teacher.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.