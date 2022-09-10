Educational Outfitters in Harker Heights will offer a Home School Science Session on Wednesday, offering a STEM/STEAM challenge on the engineering design process.
One session is open to home-school students age 5-7, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. A second session is open to students 8-12, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.
