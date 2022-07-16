Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson led a town hall Saturday to update the public on what the Killeen City Council and city officials have been doing and to receive input from the community on ways to improve.
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzales originally planned to co-lead the session but was unable to join due to family matters. City Manager Kent Cagle, Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble and Developmental Services Director Edwin Revell were also present to discuss updates and changes with the community.
Around 15 people attended the event, but Wilkerson said he was disappointed that more residents had not shown up.
“A lot of the problems we have here in Killeen are built off of apathy— checking out and not caring about that road or that neighbor.” Wilkerson said.
Wilkerson advised that the people in attendance join some of the committees that are involved with bettering the town to help get the results they want to see faster.
“If you want something done, you have to get involved.” he said.
Revell started the meeting by sharing a draft of the comprehensive plan the city wants to implement over the next 20 years. The drafted plan can be found at https://www.killeentexas.gov/573/Our-Killeen-Plan.
During the town hall, one resident asked why the north Killeen grocery store deal failed when it was so close to being done.
Cagle explained the property is privately owned and the city has no control over what goes there.
“The grocery store and the private property owners were in negotiations for a long time and anything that was asked of [the city] we said yes to,” Cagle said. “They could never come to an agreement even though they were very close. The grocery store got tired of waiting and moved on but there wasn’t anything else the city could have done. We can’t force two private parties to come to an agreement.”
Cagle said the city is trying to keep north Killeen from getting left behind.
One thing that was constantly brought up was the need of more effective communication between the city and its citizens.
Multiple residents in attendance said they wished there was more of an effort made to keep the public informed and more involved.
“Communication is a point that we can do a lot better on,” Wilkerson said.
Kimble spoke about the decreased crime rate in the Killeen area in 2021 compared to 2020.
Kimble explained that in 2021 there was a 31% decrease in murders, a 6% decrease in violent crimes and a 33% decrease in robberies.
One family that was at the town hall criticized Kimble and the Killeen Police Department for poor communication with victims’ families. Jose and Ivette Rodriguez lost their daughter in September in a drive-by shooting but said detectives have not kept in contact with them about their daughter’s case.
Wilkerson and Kimble both agreed that communication could be improved.
Before Wilkerson ended the town hall, he filled in for Jeff Reynolds from the Public Works Department to discuss waste disposal, transportation issues and water notices.
The town hall was held at Liberty Christian Center at 4107 Westcliff Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.