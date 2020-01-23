Epically Geeky Expo, formerly GeekFest, will celebrate all things geeky May 16-17 at the Central Texas College campus in Killeen. Wristbands for the two-day festival of all things science fiction, gaming, anime, technology and fantasy are on sale now with an early bird special. Wristbands are required for all attendees 13 and older. Children age 12 and under are free with each adult wristband purchased.
A limited number of VIP packages will be sold which include a two-day wristband, event t-shirt, lanyard and badge. VIP holders will also receive reserved seating at all Epically Geeky Expo, or EGX, events, private access to the VIP lounge, access to meet-and-greets with special guests and a swag bag. VIP packages are $40 until Feb. 28 and $50 after that.
Two-day wristbands provide admission to all events during both days of EGX. Contest entry fees, if applicable, and vendor purchases are not included. The cost is $15 until Feb. 28, $20 from March 1 to May 14 then $25 at the door. Military ID card holders and CTC employees and students are $22 at the door.
The early bird, one-day Saturday wristband is $12 until Feb. 28 and provides access to all Saturday events. Saturday passes purchased March 1 to May 14 are $15 then $20 at the door. The cost for military ID card holders and CTC employees and students is $17 at the door.
The one-day Sunday wristband is $8 if purchased by Feb. 28. If purchased March 1 to May 14, the cost is $10 and $15 at the door. The military and CTC discount cost is $12 at the door.
Early bird discounts are also available for vendors and artists until Jan. 31. Artist alley booths are $60, indoor booth space is $8, outdoor booth space is $50 and food vendors are $100. Exclusive dealer space is available for $250. Vendor costs between Feb. 1 and May 1 are $75 for the artist alley, $100 for indoor space, $75 for outdoor space, $150 for food vendors and $400 for exclusive dealer space.
A variety of sponsorships for EGX are also available and on sale now starting at $250. Those interested in hosting a program or panel can also sign up online. This year’s EGX is focusing on panels and programs that teach, demonstrate or in some way allow attendees to actively participate in the fields such as cosplay (makeup, costumes, prop making), gaming (character development, game creation, tips/ tricks), the arts (writing, creating, drawing, performing) and technology.
EGX will run from 10 a.m. top 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 16 and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 17. Wristbands, sponsorships and vendor space can all be purchased online at egx.ctcd.edu.
