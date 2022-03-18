Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a building was reported at midnight Thursday in the 1400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 2:13 a.m. Thursday in the area of East G Avenue and South 28th Street.
Theft was reported at 8:40 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault was reported at 3;28 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of 761st Tank Battalion Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:44 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of White Avenue.
Burglary of habitation by forced entry was reported at 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest was made for violation of a protection order was reported at 3:22 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 5:46 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South 23rd Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:53 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8:52 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business 190.
Duty on striking highway fixture, landscape was reported at 9:12 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Anderson Avenue.
An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:48 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Halstead Avenue.
Sexual assault was reported at 11:31 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Sexual assault was reported at 11:32 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Agency assist was reported at 11:33 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Harassment was reported at 12:26 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia and previous convictions for criminal trespass was reported at 1:33 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made theft, burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:06 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
Theft was reported at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
An arrest was made for driving with invalid license 6:46 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Cline Drive.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 10:27 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
No information provided.
LAMPASAS
An arrest was made for warrant from another agency for dangerous drugs, possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:28 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 2:54 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Avenue B.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported at 4;39 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of White Street.
An arrest was made for theft and forgery reported at 7:14 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street.
Disturbance was reported at 8:11 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of White Street.
Accident was reported at 9:52 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Fourth Street.
Accident was reported at 3:28 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
Disturbance was reported at 5;39 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made for the manufacture, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana was reported at 10:13 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Avenue B.
Assault by threat was reported at 11:18 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease.
