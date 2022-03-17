Area police reports indicate:
KILLEEN
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
Evading arrest with a vehicle reported at 12:43 a.m. Wednesday in the area of County Road and Terrace Drive.
Theft of a vehicle reported at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Metropolitan Drive.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 1:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Harassment by telephone reported at 9:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Neel Court.
City warrant for other agency reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Hallmark Avenue.
Possession of marijuana reported at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Bunny Trail and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency reported at 11:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Debit, credit card abuse reported at 12;12 p.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Beach Ball Drive.
Aggravated assault reported at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Deek Drive.
Possession of marijuana reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
City warrant for other agency reported 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East A Avenue and North Gray Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Lakecrest Drive and Watercrest Road.
Theft reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 6:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of 54th Street.
Theft reported at 7:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Sierra Drive.
Harassment by telephone reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Beach Ball Drive.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle reported at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Bundrant Drive and Lake Road.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Avenue B.
Arrest for theft of property reported at 7:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Ashley Drive.
Welfare check reported at 7:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Graffiti reported at 8:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Welfare check reported at 9:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harassment reported at 10:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare check reported at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South 19th Street.
Unattended death reported at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Found property reported at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
Theft reported at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
Theft reported at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal trespass reported at 4;30 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Anderson Avenue.
Accidental discharge of a firearm reported at 5:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Walt Morgan Circle.
Arrest for failure to appear reported at 5:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Anderson.
Arrest for speeding in a construction zone reported at 5;30 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Anderson Avenue.
Theft reported at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Arrest for driving with invalid license reported at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana reported at 11:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Spur Drive.
Welfare check reported at 11:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Pleasant Lane.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft reported at 1:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Arrest for outstanding municipal warrants reported at 10:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Criminal mischief, deadly conduct reported at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious vehicle reported at 1:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
Accident reported at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North Hackberry Street.
Suspicious person reported at 7;52 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Third Street.
Domestic disturbance reported at 8:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
Harassment reported at 9:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Arrest for driving with invalid license, previous warrants reported at 5;48 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment reported at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Seventh Street.
Harassment reported at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Second Street.
Suspicious activity reported at 9:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity reported at 11:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Race Street.
Suspicious activity reported at 11:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Second Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
