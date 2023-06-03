As of Saturday, eight Killeen residents had filed to serve the remainder of the term for a vacant seat on the Killeen City Council.
The vacancy is the result of former Councilman Ken Wilkerson’s sudden resignation on May 15.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 3, 2023 @ 6:10 pm
As of Saturday, eight Killeen residents had filed to serve the remainder of the term for a vacant seat on the Killeen City Council.
The vacancy is the result of former Councilman Ken Wilkerson’s sudden resignation on May 15.
The following people have filed to fill the seat for the next 11 months:
LaDonna Barbee-Lewis
Camron Cochran
Thomas Crockett
Ira Fortune
Ronald Jones
Juan Ramon Rivera
Luis Rivera
Leslie Williams
Wilkerson’s replacement will be chosen by the current council members and the term for the seat will last through the May 2024 election.
Applications are available in the City Secretary’s Office at City Hall, at 101 N. College St., and online at www.killeentexas.gov/council. Applications can be returned in person to the City Secretary or emailed to Laura Calcote at lcalcote@killeentexas.gov by 5 p.m. on June 8.
The mayor and City Council plan to interview candidates beginning at 1 p.m. June 12. They will announce the chosen candidate at the June 13 council meeting. The new member will be sworn in at the start of the meeting.
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.