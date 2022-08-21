Armed Forces Natural Hair and Health Expo

Killeen residents look over some of the wares available at the Armed Forces Natural Hair and Health Expo in November 2021.

 Herald | File

Eight nonprofit organizations asked the Killeen Arts Commission for almost $456,000 in grant funding, including taxpayers’ money, before that figure was cut by more than half through its scoring system.

And on Tuesday, Killeen City Council members will consider whether to approve using hotel occupancy tax revenue and American Rescue Plan Act money for those grants.

