elder walk.JPG

The elder walk took place Wednesday morning at the Lions Park. APS was present along with other organizers.

 Jada Holcomb | Herald

Local elders, staff with the states’s Adult Protective Services and partner organizations participated in a 1.5 mile walk in Killeen on Thursday to spread awareness on elder abuse in the state.

June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month and the Killeen Senior Center at Lions Club Park allowed for the organizations to do the walk there. All were allowed to join for the walk around 9 a.m.

