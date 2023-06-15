Local elders, staff with the states’s Adult Protective Services and partner organizations participated in a 1.5 mile walk in Killeen on Thursday to spread awareness on elder abuse in the state.
June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month and the Killeen Senior Center at Lions Club Park allowed for the organizations to do the walk there. All were allowed to join for the walk around 9 a.m.
“This is our first year doing a world elder abuse awareness event; we plan on having it grow in the years to come but this is our first ever event to host here in Killeen.“ Erica Mendoza, hostess of event, told the Herald.
There have been nearly 120,000 Texans who have filed reports on elderly abuse in 2022, officials said.
APS investigators have validated elder abuse and neglect in over 4,000 cases in the Central Texas area alone in 2022.
“This is Elder Abuse Awareness Month, and its a month where we really take time out of our lives to recognize and understand that elder abuse is happening in our communities,“ said Mark Wilson, a media relations specialist with APS.
“It is happening here. We want to make sure everyone here understands that it’s going on and knows what to do to prevent it.”
The walk had over a dozen individuals attend, all wearing purple shirts which represents a reminder of the physical and financial abuse many seniors face.
To learn more about APS and the services it provides, go to dfps.texas.gov.
To contact immediate help for an adult being abused call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
