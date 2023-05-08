The City of Killeen said in a news release Monday that a swearing-in ceremony for one new council member and three incumbents will be held during a special City Council meeting at 5 p.m. May 16 at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
“The vote will be canvassed at a special meeting at 4 p.m. (that day) and the 5 p.m. meeting will be to consider an ordinance canvassing the election results,” the release said. “Incumbents Michael Boyd, Nina Cobb and Jessica Gonzalez, and newcomer Joseph Solomon will be sworn in. The new council will also elect a mayor pro tem to be sworn in as well.”
In the final unofficial tabulation, Gonzalez defeated challenger Gabriel Montalvo, 277-213, to retain the District 1 seat. Solomon defeated incumbent Riakos “Rock” Adams in District 2, 501-230. Cobb defeated Patsy Bracey, 422-116, to keep the District 3 seat and Boyd ran unopposed in District 4.
On May 16, the council will canvass votes and the Oath of Office will be administered to the newly-elected officials. The agenda item of adopting the ordinance to canvas returns is a state law requirement where results are recognized and made official, according to the release.
The district council members join the at-large council members Ramon Alvarez, Jose Segarra and Ken Wilkerson.
