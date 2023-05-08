The City of Killeen said in a news release Monday that a swearing-in ceremony for one new council member and three incumbents will be held during a special City Council meeting at 5 p.m. May 16 at City Hall, 101 N. College St.

“The vote will be canvassed at a special meeting at 4 p.m. (that day) and the 5 p.m. meeting will be to consider an ordinance canvassing the election results,” the release said. “Incumbents Michael Boyd, Nina Cobb and Jessica Gonzalez, and newcomer Joseph Solomon will be sworn in. The new council will also elect a mayor pro tem to be sworn in as well.”

254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com

