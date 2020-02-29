Election Day polling places
Polling places on Election Day are different from Early Voting polling places, in most cases.
Registered voters can vote at any polling location in their county of residence. This is new this election in Bell County. Coryell and Lampasas counties have had countywide voting.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
BELL COUNTY
Belton Annex, 550 E. Second Ave., Belton
Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th St., Belton
Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell, Belton
Morgan’s Point Event Center, 8 Morgan’s Point Blvd., Morgan’s Point Resort
Bliss Community Center, 109 S. Evans, LR/A
Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Road Killeen
Kuhlman Civic Center, 100 W. Travis St., Holland
St. Joseph Parish Hall,
2903 E. Rancier Ave., Killeen
J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 North 10th St., Nolanville
VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive, Harker Heights
Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing, Harker Heights
Salado Church of Christ Activities Center 217 N. Stagecoach Road, Salado
Destiny Outreach Church, 101 N. W.S. Young Dr., Killeen
Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen
Killeen Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen
Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road, Killeen
St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church 1000 E. FM 2410 Harker Heights,
First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chaparral Road, Killeen
Troy Community Center, 201 East Main, Troy
VFW Post 1820, 3302 Airport Road, Temple
Northside Church of Christ, 3401 N. 3rd Street, Temple
A&E Storage, 4970 E. Highway 190, Temple
Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive, Temple
Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central, Temple
Wilson Parks & Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, Temple
Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Ave., Temple
Bethel Assembly of God of Temple, 22621 SE H K Dodgen Loop 363
St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20220 FM 485, Burlington
First Baptist Church Moffat, 13929 Moffat Road, Temple
First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 Prairie, Rogers
First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St. Temple
3275 Boys Ranch Road, Kempner
Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road, Killeen
Killeen Annex, 304 Priest Drive, Killeen
Central Fire Station, 201 North 28th St., Killeen
Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Road
West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road, Killeen
Killeen Utilities Department, 210 W. Avenue C, Killeen
Palo Alto Middle School, 2301 W. Elms Road, Killeen
Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Drive, Killeen
CORYELL COUNTY
Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B, Copperas Cove
Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road
Copperas Cove Eastside Baptist Church, 1202 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Copperas Cove
Gatesville Civic Center, 303 Veterans Memorial Loop, Gatesville,
Evant City Hall, 598 E. Highway 84, Evant
Flat Community Center, 159 CR 334, Flat
Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main St., Oglesby
Turnersville Community Center, 8115 FM 182, Gatesville
LAMPASAS COUNTY
New Covenant Church, 1604 Central Texas Expressway, Lampasas
Kempner Fire Dept. Training Center, 315 Pecan St., Kempner
Clear Creek Baptist Church, 3350 FM 2657, Kempner
Lometa Justice of the Peace Office PCT 2&3, 200 N. Fourth St., Lometa
Adamsville Community Center, 174 CR 3740, Adamsville
