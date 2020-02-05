The filing period for candidates in the May 2 city and school board elections began Jan. 15, and several candidates have already filed. The filing period continues through Feb. 14.
One candidate filing were reported on Wednesday.
Killeen City Council
Tolly James, Jr., 51, is running for an at-large seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.