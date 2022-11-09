Election Recap | Whitson, Harris

Bell County Commissioner Bobby Whitson, left, talks with Killeen resident Steve Harris, a candidate for justice of the peace, at a restaurant in Killeen Tuesday night while election results were coming in. Whitson was reelected to the commission seat. Harris was defeated by Nicola James.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

The unofficial results of Tuesday’s local elections have been tabulated, with 100% of voting centers reporting, according to Bell County elections officials.

A total of 87,885 ballots were counted, county staff said Wednesday morning. All ballots had been counted as of 1:18 a.m. Wednesday.

(1) comment

Garbyguy

This article is extremely poorly written. Please learn the meanings of "overtook" and "despite". Also, "for" and "against" are not used in elections featuring candidates. Since anyone could vote at any precinct, what does the percentage of voters comparison to residents of the precinct have to do with anything?

