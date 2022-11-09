The unofficial results of Tuesday’s local elections have been tabulated, with 100% of voting centers reporting, according to Bell County elections officials.
A total of 87,885 ballots were counted, county staff said Wednesday morning. All ballots had been counted as of 1:18 a.m. Wednesday.
According to election officials, a total of 33,835 votes were cast on Election Day, and 54,050 Early Voting ballots had been cast by Tuesday.
The most active polling site in Killeen was Precinct No. 206 — the Killeen Senior Center at Lions Club Park — which saw 3,553 voters turn out, representing 30.65% of the population who live in that precinct.
Bell County voting locations Tuesday were open an hour later — until 8 p.m. — due to some check-in computers not working Tuesday morning.
Below are the results pending official count, or canvassing.
cOUNTY COMISSIONER, PCt. 2
Successfully fending off challenger Stacey Wilson, D-Harker Heights, incumbent Bobby Whitson, R-Harker Heights, held onto his seat with a nine-point lead, securing a Republican in the commissioner’s seat for Bell County Commissioner Precinct 2, which represents the Harker Heights and Salado area of Bell County.
The final vote: 12,815, or 54.5% to Whitson, and 10,693, or 45.5% to Wilson.
COUNTY COMMISSIONER, PCT. 4
The seat held by Bell County Commissioner John Driver, D-Killeen, was scooped up by Louie Minor, D-Killeen. Minor defeated Chris Bray, R-Killeen, in a vote of 8,444 to 6,455, which represents a 13.4% lead over Bray’s 43.3% of the vote. The seat represents the Killeen area, and Driver was not running for reelection. Minor will remain the only Democrat on the commission.
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PCT. 4, PL. 2
Nicola James, D-Killeen was chosen by voters on Tuesday to fill the vacancy created by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke’s retirement after two decades of service.
James received 20,587 votes, or 52.7%, against Steve Harris R-Killeen, who netted 17,813 votes or 45.57%.
Juan Rivera, a write-in candidate, received 687 votes, or 1.76% of the total. The justice of the peace position serves the Killeen area.
WCID 1 PCT. 1
For a seat representing Killeen on the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board, Ricky Wilson overtook incumbent John Fisher in a vote of 3,262 to 2,559 on Tuesday night, with 56% in favor and 44% against.
WCID 6 PCT. 6
Incumbent Board President Rob Robinson overtook Charles Wilson by 500 votes to maintain his seat on the WCID-1 board. In total, Robinson hauled in 2,440 votes against Wilson’s 1,940, representing 55.7% in favor of Robinson and 44.3% against.
NOLANVILLE
In a rerun of the 2020 election, incumbent Seat 3 City Councilman Patrick Ramsdell, Nolanville’s mayor pro tem, defeated challenger Dennis Biggs in a vote of 752 to 474, with 61.3% of the vote.
MARIJUANA LAWS
Proponents have fought for more than a year in both Killeen and Harker Heights to pass an ordinance to decriminalize marijuana possession within city limits — they succeeded Tuesday night.
In Killeen, the voter-initiative passed overwhelmingly in a vote of 16,845 to 7,411, holding just shy of 70% of the vote.
In Harker Heights, the ordinance also passed with strong support in a vote of 5,208 to 2,927, with 64% in favor and 36% against.
The ordinance was more contentious in the larger city, with a total voter turnout of 24,256 in Killeen and 8,135 in Harker Heights.
CORYELL COUNTY
In Copperas Cove, voters unofficially elected a new council member and a new school board member.
John Hale unofficially won the race to succeed Jay Manning in the Place 4 seat on the City Council, according to election results Tuesday night.
Hale is the apparent winner over Edith Natividad after receiving a total of 3,566 votes (54.5%). Natividad received 2,982 votes, good for 45.5%.
Manning was term-limited and unable to run for reelection.
Despite running unopposed, incumbent Councilman Shawn Alzona received 5,943 votes and Place 5 Councilman-elect Manuel “Monty” Montanez received 5,848 votes.
For the school board race, challenger Heather Copeland appeared to unseat incumbent Jeff Gorres after just one term.
Including numbers from Bell County, which has a small number of people living within the Copperas Cove ISD boundaries, Copeland had 3,990 votes to Gorres’ 3,852 votes. Percentage-wise, Copeland appeared to win 50.9%-49.1%.
Despite running unopposed, incumbent school board trustees Mike Wilburn and Joan Manning received 6,851 votes and 6,966 votes, respectively.
Copperas Cove Sales Tax Issue
Copperas Cove voters also collectively said they were “for” a special election proposal to reallocate a portion of sales tax revenue.
A total of 4,881 voted “for” the measure (64.8%), while 2,647 voted “against” (35.2%).
The measure called to move one-eighth of one percent of sales tax revenue from the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation to the city and earmark the funds for street maintenance.
City officials are attempting to gradually improve the condition of the road network after receiving a grim picture in January about the state of the roads.
(1) comment
This article is extremely poorly written. Please learn the meanings of "overtook" and "despite". Also, "for" and "against" are not used in elections featuring candidates. Since anyone could vote at any precinct, what does the percentage of voters comparison to residents of the precinct have to do with anything?
