Election night surprised a few in the Killeen and Harker Heights areas with some races going into run-off elections.
In Killeen, City Council District 1 incumbent Jessica Gonzales and District 3 incumbant Nina Cobb retained their seats while District 2 challenger Joseph Soloman unseated incumbent Riakos Adams. Michael Boyd ran unopposed. All four council members will serve for three years.
Gonzales, who won with 56.5% of the vote over challenger Gabriel Montalvo, was “ecstatic.”
“Many thanks to those of you who came out to vote,” Gonzales said Sunday. “It will be my honor to continue to serve my community on city council.”
Part of the platform on which Gonzales ran, was the ongoing challenge to put in a grocery market in the “food desert” in North Killeen.
“I will continue to champion this cause, because it is important to so many, and to the future of Killeen’s growth as a progressive city of commerce,” Gonzales said. She vowed to continue to promote the value of businesses on the north side, and to look for ways to support its economic development.
Solomon who won with 68.5% of the vote in his district also commented on the election process and thanked his constituents for believing in him.
“I am excited to begin serving the people in my community. I am ready to go to work,” Solomon said in a phone call on Sunday. He looks forward to the challenges that will certainly come with the job, but also eagerly anticipates becoming a team player.
In the Killeen ISD school board matchup, Marvin Rainwater defeated Hank Perry by a smaller margin, garnering 51% of the vote to retain his seat on the Killeen board of trustees.
“I sure learned a lot,” said the retired educator and school administrator. Several issues which came to light during the campaign process surprised Rainwater.
“I was surprised at the intensity of concerns that people throughout the community have about issues facing the school board,” Rainwater said.
He plans to work together with other board members to focus on campus supervision in light of recent incidents at a number of schools. He was equally surprised at the passion for which the community has expressed during the process for selecting a new superintendent.
In Harker Heights, Michael Blomquist is poised to take the mayoral seat, winning handily with 53.5% of the 2,271 votes.
In the other two races, the results could indicate a run-off election.
Unofficial results show Place 2 city council candidate Stacey Wilson garnered 48.3% of the votes and Hal Schiffman had 32.7% while the remaining 19% went to the third candidate, Shane Hodnyiak. Wilson and Schiffman will face each other in a run off.
Place 4 incumbent Linda Nash, with 49.6% of the vote will face Mike Aycock in a run off election.
The run off election is scheduled for June 10.
