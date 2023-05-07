Election 2023

Election night surprised a few in the Killeen and Harker Heights areas with some races going into run-off elections.

In Killeen, City Council District 1 incumbent Jessica Gonzales and District 3 incumbant Nina Cobb retained their seats while District 2 challenger Joseph Soloman unseated incumbent Riakos Adams. Michael Boyd ran unopposed. All four council members will serve for three years.

