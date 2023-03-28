school bus

Killeen ISD may be adding 10 electric buses to its fleet.

 Herald | File

The Killeen ISD board of trustees will look to take action Tuesday on a proposal to purchase 10 electric school buses and five charging stations for a total cost of over $4.1 million.

The district will pay for the buses and charging stations using grant money it received from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Rebates Program, which gave the school district $9.8 million to purchase electric buses.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.