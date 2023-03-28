The Killeen ISD board of trustees will look to take action Tuesday on a proposal to purchase 10 electric school buses and five charging stations for a total cost of over $4.1 million.
The district will pay for the buses and charging stations using grant money it received from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Rebates Program, which gave the school district $9.8 million to purchase electric buses.
Each bus costs $393,295 and each charging station costs $44,726, according to the district.
The district received bids from several companies, with the highest rated company based on the district's priorities being Longhorn Bus Sales, which is the company the district is recommending.
Also in Tuesday’s meeting, the school board will consider spending over $2 million to replace the artificial turf at Leo Buckley Stadium, the multi-use facility that plays host to several football games during the football season.
The district is proposing awarding the bid to Hellas Construction in the amount of $2,097,906 for the turf replacement.
Other items on the agenda include:
Request for proposal for the procurement of one transportation recovery vehicle for towing
Selection of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (hvac) engineer and commissioning agent for fiscal year 2024 hvac life cycle replacement capital improvement project
Teacher incentive allotment local designation plan expansion
Appointment of election judges and alternate judges for the May 6, 2023 board of trustees general election
Consideration of superintendent’s notice of resignation
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
