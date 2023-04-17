Residents of a duplex on Bixby Street on Fort Hood were home Monday morning when they called 9-1-1 about a fire.
Because of its location, officials dispatched several units from Killeen Fire Department as well as Fort Hood fire teams. According to Fire Battalion Chief Trent Parker, the Fort Hood teams arrived within five minutes of the call.
Parker said that the residents in both sides of the duplex had gotten out before he arrived and there were no injuries among them.
“It started near the water heater of one unit, but somehow the structure had become ‘electrified,’” Parker said. “It was odd that there seemed to be two fires, upon initial assessment.”
Smoke was coming from underneath a carport roof on one side of the duplex and crews quickly set about to extinguish the fire. Firefighters put water to the flames and pulled off some of the exterior gutter and soffit boards to ensure the fire was out.
According to Parker, the metal gutters and some of the metal framework of the building had come in contact with an electrical current, which may have caused a spark that ignited the flames.
The circuit boxes were removed by firefighters in order to ensure no additional current would be running through the structure. Murray Wilson with the Fort Hood Fire Department confirmed that Oncor had been contacted and would be sending an investigation team.
The actual cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
