Residents of a duplex on Bixby Street on Fort Hood were home Monday morning when they called 9-1-1 about a fire.

Because of its location, officials dispatched several units from Killeen Fire Department as well as Fort Hood fire teams. According to Fire Battalion Chief Trent Parker, the Fort Hood teams arrived within five minutes of the call.

Wayne Jefferson

As a electrician I would suggest either the insulation on the conductors eroded or the wires were landed on the wrong bars in the panel. Hit wire on ground lug.. imagine someones job is in trouble

