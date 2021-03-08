Electronic bids, budget amendment on council agenda

In addition to a public hearing on water and wastewater impact fees, the Killeen City Council will hold another one, at its meeting Tuesday, on an ordinance amending the city’s FY 2021 annual budget to increase revenue and expenditure accounts in the General Fund.
The city manager’s office has recommended the council approve the amending of the budget, according to a city staff report.
The council will also consider a memorandum/resolution to adopt the Electronic Bids and Proposals Policy and incorporate it into the Financial Governance Policy.
The meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s web site, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
