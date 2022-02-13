Dry air and projected blustery winds has raised the fire chances for early this week in the Killeen area. According to the National Weather Service, there is an elevated risk of wildfires for all or parts of Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties today through Tuesday.
The National Weather Service is projecting dry air with humidity around 25% accompanied by winds as high as around 35 mph early this week.
To help prevent wildfires, the NWS recommends people to not toss lit cigarettes on the ground, not drag tow chains when driving, not park or drive in tall grass, not leave a campfire unattended and not burn unnecessarily.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, Coryell and Lampasas counties have active burn bans but Bell County does not.
After chilly weather Saturday, residents can look for high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s through Wednesday before going back to the upper 50s by the end of the week.
There is a 30-50% chance of rain Wednesday, according to the NWS forecast.
Low temperatures this week could get as low as around 30 on Thursday evening.
