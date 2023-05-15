Early voting 2.jpg

 Killeen residents participate in the first day of early voting Monday at the Killeen Seniors Center at Lion's Park. Early voting goes through May 2 and election day is May 6.

 David A. Bryant | Herald

LUFKIN — Nearly two decades ago, Roxzine Stinson helped usher a new voting model into Lubbock County. Now, she and other election administrators across Texas are bracing for its possible demise.

Last month, the state Senate passed a bill that would eliminate vote centers — polling locations scattered throughout the county that any registered voter can vote at — on Election Day and require residents to vote at an assigned precinct, typically in their neighborhood. Senate Bill 990, authored by Republican Sen. Bob Hall of Edgewood passed along party lines in the Senate and has been referred to the House Elections Committee.

