SAN ANTONIO — Ellison Eagle fans came out in droves Thursday evening, making the short two-and-a-half hour drive from Killeen to San Antonio to support the basketball team in the state semifinal game against Mansfield Summit.
Once the stands cleared out from the first game, the stands turned to a sea of green.
Tipoff for the semifinal game is late Thursday, but that didn't stop Eagle fans from swooping into the stands early.
Ellison alumnus Carylon Lorenzo made the trip to the semifinal game in San Antonio.
“I never thought that this would ever happen - honestly,” Lorenzo said before the game. “I was hoping … this specific group of boys, I knew they were special.”
From this group of Eagles, Lorenzo said she sees a chemistry she hasn’t seen in a long time.
This is the second time in Ellison history that the Eagles have made it to the state semifinals. They made it in 1993 and lost.
Lorenzo, who graduated from Ellison in 1994, remembers that game.
She said she is looking forward to the Eagles clinching a berth in the state championship and is confident it will happen.
“For us to finally make it to state, it means a lot,” Lorenzo said. “We’re gonna ‘green’ this place out.”
Should Ellison win, the Eagles will face the Dallas Kimball Knights in the championship. The Knights beat the hometown San Antonio Veterans Memorial Patriots, 50-47 in the first semifinal game. Tipoff for the championship is 3 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com. The game will be broadcast live on the NFHS Network.
