Ellison Eagles

Ellison Eagle staff members - from left to right, Jessica Snider, Tiffany Miller and Sarah Noteboom - cheer on the boys' basketball team as the players compete in the state semifinal game against Mansfield Summit on Thursday night.

 Michelle Greenway | Herald

SAN ANTONIO — Ellison Eagle fans came out in droves Thursday evening, making the short two-and-a-half hour drive from Killeen to San Antonio to support the basketball team in the state semifinal game against Mansfield Summit.

Once the stands cleared out from the first game, the stands turned to a sea of green.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

