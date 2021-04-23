Ellison head football coach and Athletic Director Todd Wright announced his resignation from the Ellison athletic program earlier this week, the Killeen Independent School District announced Thursday.
“The Eagle staff, students, and community are grateful for the time that Coach Wright has given to the football program over the past three years,” district spokeswoman Taina Maya said in an email.
“He has worked hard to share his passion, vision, and determination with our athletes,” Maya said. “We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.