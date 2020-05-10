Her work as a motivational speaker has come to a halt during the COVID-19 shutdown, but Killeen native Dutchess Sheràll Nieto continues to reach out and help those struggling with not only pandemic-related hardships, but general life issues, as well.
“It’s my calling; it’s who I am,” the 37-year-old Ellison High School graduate said. “Since I was a little girl, I’ve always known that I wanted to speak and talk to people. The funny part is, when I was younger, everybody thought I was going to be a mute, because I wouldn’t talk. Now, it’s like, ‘If you give her a microphone, look out. She is going to talk.’
“I just believe in uplifting people. There’s so much that everybody has to go through on a day-to-day basis. Sometimes we forget that other people’s struggles are often the same as ours.”
Along with traveling and speaking to business groups, women’s seminars, churches, and other gatherings, Nieto is a writer with a new book coming out, “Two Sides to a Poet,” co-hosts a weekly Internet radio station program, “Poetry and Politics” at https://k254radio.com/, and manages a women’s empowerment group, “Queens on a Quest.”
Besides putting a temporary stop to her speaking engagements, pandemic restrictions have also temporarily shut down her Wednesday night women’s group meetings. Nevertheless, Nieto stays in contact with her group members, and is looking forward to resuming her normal activities.
“I’m a ghostwriter (someone who writes for another person who is officially credited as the author), and I’m also relying on royalties from previous works to help keep me above water. But I’ve always been the type of person to where I plan ahead, and make sure I’m able to sustain myself.
“I know things are going to get better. I’m already planning things now for August and September. I always have different things going on, so that if something goes kaput, I still have a backup plan.
“I send out inspirational quotes and messages to the group, and they know they can call me if they need something, and I do my best to help.
“It’s easy to tell somebody, you’re going to be OK. We do our best to find solutions to the problem. Sometimes, I’ll help ladies do a resume, or look for other business owners who are hiring. We look at things like, ‘What are your gifts? What is your passion?’ Find something along those lines, so that you’ll be able to help other people, while helping yourself.
“I let them know this is not a stopping point,” Nieto said. “This is our time to get in books, get around people who can teach us some things, so when all this is over with, we can be ready and go back out there full force.”
She has always had a desire to help others, but it was an experience 15 years ago that had a profound effect, Nieto said, and helped her find her purpose.
“When I was still in college — probably 22 or 23 — I met this young lady who was 17 years old, and she had three children. When I spoke with her mother, I asked, ‘What school does she go to?’ Her mother was, like, ‘She doesn’t need to go to school; she needs to stay home and take care of her children.’
“I thought, ‘How is she going to take care of her children with no education?’ Not that you have to go to college and become a scholar, but you have to get to the point where you can discipline yourself enough to finish something that you start. And school is one of those things. That’s a foundation that a lot of us begin with.
“I actually took her into my home, with her three children, and I put her back in school — and she not only graduated, but she graduated early. She was a very smart young lady, but she didn’t have a support system, and that broke my heart, because when I look at people, I don’t see who they are today; I see the potential in them, and what they can be. A lot of people can’t see it themselves.
“In that moment, I saw this young lady with a lot of gifts and a lot of talent, but the world had buried its weight on her, and she couldn’t see past who she was. That was the moment for me.”
Nieto’s mother lives in Killeen, and her grandparents are in Copperas Cove. All are doing fine, she said, and helping taking care of each other.
“My mother is good. We’ve always been the type that we didn’t always have to be around a lot of people, so it’s not affecting us like it has a lot of people.
“My grandparents don’t really go anywhere, so not much has changed for them. My grandpa is a disabled vet, so my grandmother takes care of him, day in and day out. She is 82 years old, a three-time cancer survivor, and you wouldn’t believe it to look at her. She’s still a youthful, wonderful lady, who still drives, goes to the store, cuts her grass.
“Before all this, the only thing she did for herself is go to church. And now, she can’t do that. I go over there three, four, sometimes six or seven times a week, and spend time with my grandparents. They’re doing really, really good. My grandmother is my backbone. I’m lucky that the women in my life — my mother and grandmother — have given me a blueprint to go off of. I attribute all of my success and drive to them.”
