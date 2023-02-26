A woman who grew up and was educated in Killeen public schools, and later earned multiple college degrees, including a Ph.D. from the University of Texas, will be the keynote speaker at a Black History Month event in Killeen on Tuesday evening.
The Center for African-American Studies and Research at Central Texas College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas will co-host a presentation titled “Justice, Equality & Resiliency” in the ballroom of CTC’s Anderson Campus Center, Building 156, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway, in Killeen. A meet and greet starts at 5:30 p.m., and the presentation begins at 6 p.m.
The keynote speaker is Autumn Dawn Caviness, who attended Killeen ISD’s Sugar Loaf Elementary School, Nolan Middle School and Ellison High School.
“After graduating as a Mighty Eagle from C.E. Ellison High School, Dr. Caviness attended Texas A&M University at College Station and received both her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Communication. Dr. Caviness also received her Master of Arts in Radio-Television-Film and Ph.D. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin,” according to a flyer for the event, hosted annually by the Center for African-American Studies and Research.
Caviness is the director of Marketing and Public Relations for Huston-Tillotson University, an Historically Black College and University in Austin.
Longtime Killeen-area resident Horace Grace, the CEO and founder for the center, said he wanted to choose someone to speak at this year’s event who had ties to the local community.
“Dr. Caviness went to school here, she is a proud graduate of Killeen Independent School District and continued her education in Texas,” Grace said.
The public is invited to the event. For more information, call 254-526-1662.
