AUSTIN — Imagine competing in a timed, 72-hour race over mountainous terrain and through obstacles that include a barbed wire crawl marathon; 26.2 miles of sandbag carry with 50 pounds and another 26.2 miles of rope climb (31,000 feet in seven hours); 26.2 miles of burpees; a 14-hour ruck haul; and more.
That is exactly what 2009 Ellison High School graduate Anthony Fredrickson will be doing next month when he travels to the Green Mountains in and around Pittsfield, Vermont, for the 2023 Spartan Summer Death Race.
Last year, 52 people signed up for the race. Out of those, 33 showed up for the competition, and after 70 “soul-crushing” hours, only three were left standing.
“That’s the goal — to be a finisher,” Fredrickson, 32, said. “I haven’t always been a finisher, but I’m looking forward to this year. I’ve been training hard, and I feel the strongest and the most prepared I’ve ever been.”
The Summer Death Race is part of the Spartan Race trail race and endurance race series that also includes a variety of other competitions, including such events as the Spartan Sprint, a 5k race with 20 obstacles; the Spartan Super, a 10k race with 25 obstacles; the Spartan Beast, a 21k race with 30 obstacles; and the Spartan Ultra, a 30-plus mile race with 60 obstacles. There is also a military series hosted on military bases, as well as winter and team events.
Frederickson was born in Germany, came to Killeen when he was 4 years old, and moved to Austin a couple years ago, where he works as a building engineer. His father was a staff sergeant in the Army who saw combat multiple times in the Middle East. Dad was a tough taskmaster, and father and son did not always get along, but after discovering the military nature of the Spartan Race program and learning to train for the competitions, Anthony began to develop an appreciation and better understanding of what soldiers go through.
“When I started, I noticed a lot of the workouts were really military-oriented,” he said. “My dad was an MP in Desert Storm, so doing this, I started to figure out the way his mind works — the way he was go, go, go, moving mountains, always very firm and serious about things. It actually resulted in me creating a good relationship with my father.”
An example of the rigorousness of the Death Race is the year the event started with participants having to look for their official racing bib, which identifies individual racers. Frederickson explains: “They told us our bib was in the beaver pond and we had to go find it. When we get over to the pond, there’s this traverse rope, which means you’ve got to go out on this rope and drop into the pond.
“With all our gear on (50-pound ruck sack), we were upside-down, going backwards, using your hands and feet on the rope, and dropping into the middle of the pond. Then, you realize that the bib is actually attached to a 20-pound weight vest. So you find the bib and put the weight vest on, and needless to say, all your gear is soaked. You’re carrying things like food, an axe, flint for fire starting, a 70-pound sandbag, two family-size cans of beans, two pounds of uncooked pasta, 11 tomatoes, cooking oil, a pound of donkey chow, three index cards, a Sharpie, sewing needles, zip ties, a pack of Uno cards.
“If you’re smart, you put a trash bag inside your ruck to seal it up and make the inside waterproof.”
Along with the physical challenges, there also is a tremendous mental difficulty factor involved. The competition is non-stop over several days, and rest time is not part of the schedule.
“The only year I was able to sleep during a Death Race was in 2015,” Anthony said. “The theme for that year was ‘From Cradle to Grave,’ and they had us roped to each other and we had to walk barefoot all night, and I was able to sleepwalk because we were all tied together. I slept until about four or five, when we had to get our packs out of the leach-infested pond.”
This year’s race theme is “military resiliency.” Scheduled for a July 1 start, exact details of what lies in store for contestants are not revealed ahead of time.
“There’s always a different theme, with different tasks, so you don’t know what you’re showing up to do,” said Anthony’s wife, Monique, who competes in other Spartan races, like the Hurricane Heat team-building events. “It’s always an unknown. You just know that it’s going to be hours on end of physical and mental tasks.”
Frederickson says he is ready.
“I feel good,” he said. “Me and my wife have been training hard. I’ve been going to a trail called River Place with my ruck and a bucket with 40 pounds of gravel in it, a rain jacket, night light and a bunch of water and food, and training.
“I keep doing the races because I realized I’m good at it, and part of me kind of wishes I had chosen the military as a career path. It also helps me strengthen myself as a person and become a better human.”
