AUSTIN — Imagine competing in a timed, 72-hour race over mountainous terrain and through obstacles that include a barbed wire crawl marathon; 26.2 miles of sandbag carry with 50 pounds and another 26.2 miles of rope climb (31,000 feet in seven hours); 26.2 miles of burpees; a 14-hour ruck haul; and more.

That is exactly what 2009 Ellison High School graduate Anthony Fredrickson will be doing next month when he travels to the Green Mountains in and around Pittsfield, Vermont, for the 2023 Spartan Summer Death Race.

