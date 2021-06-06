Millions are diagnosed with cancer every year, and in turn, are in a race against time. One young Killeen native is taking that race about 4,000 miles further.
Chantelle Cancel is a 19-year-old Ellison High School graduate. She now studies at the University of Texas at Austin, where she’s majoring in Biology with a pre-med track. Having achieved the status of Valedictorian when she graduated from high school in 2019, Cancel now sets out to achieve another milestone, while contributing to a good cause.
Cancel teamed up with “Texas 4,000”, a non-profit organization that features the longest bike ride in the world. Texas 4,000 was founded by Chris and Mary Condit. Chris Condit is a survivor of childhood cancer himself, and started the organization to continue fighting in a much different way, according to their website. Proceeds go on to benefit other organizations like the American Cancer Society.
The annual bike ride event features four different trail options: the Rockies, Sierras, Smoky Mountains and Ozarks. Riders are sponsored by some notable businesses and organizations like Bicycle World, H-E-B, Abbott and many more.
Cancel, along with 80 other participants, will be traveling along the Ozark route. They rolled out this past Friday from Austin for a 70 day adventure across the United States. They’ll be going through stops like Houston, New Orleans and the Grand Canyon on top of many others.
Cancel said they begin their journey sometimes as early at 4 a.m., and some days, go as far as 130 miles, stopping to catch their breath every 20 miles. For some, the thought of all those miles may get hearts racing, but Cancel and her group are up for challenge.
“I feel really connected to the cause,” Cancel said Sunday. “I’m also meeting other people that are connected to the cause.”
The contribution continues, even while the crew is off of their bikes. Every stop is an opportunity to highlight the fight against cancer, while telling the community how they can help themselves and others.
“When we’re not on our bikes, we talk to the community about programs, preventative health care and point them to different sorts of resources,” Cancel said.
The organization’s goal is to fight cancer with every mile. Cancel and the 80 other riders she’s embarking on this journey with are striving to raise $4,500 each towards research. That’s with every round about of their pedals. But if cycling isn’t your thing, Cancel said there are other ways for the public to get involved.
“I point people towards the Texas 4,000 website. It tells you what our routes are.” Cancel said.
For more information about Texas 4,000, along with its many riders, head over to Texas4000.org.
Cancel also upkeeps an Instagram page dedicated to the ride. She uploads photos and blogs, which you can find here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.