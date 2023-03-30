Four distinguished Killeen ISD alumni met with students at Ellison High School Thursday afternoon to encourage them to stay on track for college and give advice.
The KISD Alumni Foundation hosted a panel discussion for around 23 students chosen for their leadership capabilities and their work on campus.
“This informal setting allows students to ask honest, meaningful questions and interact with those who have made an impact on their careers and community,” said KISD Education Foundation Director Joyce Hodson. “We have alumni from all walks of life. From a female farmer to doctors to a retired judge.”
The alumni who spoke on the panel were Dr. Mary Ellen Cavitt, Sarah Cockerham Lunch, Dr. Sheruse Desiree Mobley and the Hon. Rick Morris. One alumna, Alanah Lawrason, was unable to attend the forum.
Each panelist spoke about their life journey and gave advice to help students stay on their desired paths.
Cavitt, an Ellison High School grad of 1979, is an associate vice president for academic success, dean of university college and a professor of music education at Texas State University. She spoke about how her love for music influenced her career path and told the students to never “let go of the things you love.”
“Some people are going to tell you that you can only do one thing but I’m telling you that you can do both,” Cavitt said. She said she still professionally plays the French horn and wants to continue playing after she retires.
Another panelist was Killeen High School grad Mobley, the youngest recipient to be honored by the KISD Alumni Association. Mobley is a captain in the U.S. Air Force and is currently serving as a staff foot and ankle surgeon at Joint Base Elendorf Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.
Mobley’s advice to the students was to “keep your drive. No matter what you do, do it to your best ability.”
After each panelist spoke, students asked questions like what they enjoyed most on their journey and how they can turn their passions into a career.
All five of the alumni were honored at a ceremony Thursday night and 71 scholarships totaling $91,950 were be awarded to students.
