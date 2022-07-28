The first graduating class of Ellison High School is holding its 40th class reunion this weekend.
The reunion will include a tour of the school and a trip to the Farris Wheel at 13682 Maxdale Road.
Bruce LeVell, member of the 1982 graduating class and former executive director of former President Donald Trump’s National Diversity Coalition, said Thursday that his cohort’s success is thanks to the school’s demanding regimen.
“It’s because of Ellison’s discipline that they attribute their success,” he said.
Members of the 1983 and 1984 classes will also attend the weekend reunion.
