Don Hardeman, Joseph Searles III, Jackie Robinson and Elvis Presley.
These public figures are all part of Killeen’s history and on Thursday were honored by a mural created by a local artist.
In downtown Killeen, more than 60 people gathered at the city’s newest artwork — drawn and painted by Joe Perez III — at a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and Greater Killeen Young Professionals.
“Public art is something that is really important to us all as residents,” said Young Professionals Chairman Ramon Alvarez. “We used to have a slogan not to long ago ... which was ‘Embrace the Place’ and I still use that today.”
Josie McKinney, owner of Let’s Eat Texas and president of the downtown merchants association, served as the event’s emcee.
“I am humbled by all of the people here today,” McKinney said.
Before the ribbon cutting, Perez, a U.S. Army veteran, shared his thoughts on his latest creation, which is one of six murals expected in the downtown area in the next two years.
“My mission is to paint Killeen beautiful,” Perez said to the crowd. “Every mural that I am going to do is going to be an iconic piece. It’s something that I want to give back to the community. Something specific to your culture; something to your food … to your music and to your daily life.”
Several remarks were made by elected city and civic organization officials.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra commended Perez for his alleyway length artwork.
“I love art … as Mayor one of the things that I believe in is that this (street art) is the way to change our downtown,” Segarra said. “Bring more activities through art.”
TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, president of the NAACP Killeen Branch #6189, also thanked Perez for his work, stating “it is telling a story” about the city.
“And what better time of course to unveil it for Black History Month,” Driver-Moultrie said.
