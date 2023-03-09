Copperas Cove ISD on Friday is scheduled to conduct a mock security exercise at Copperas Cove High School.
“In its continued efforts to ensure the safety and security of CCISD students and staff, Copperas Cove High School, in partnership with the City of Copperas Cove Fire Department and Copperas Cove Police Department, is hosting (the) exercise at the high school on Friday morning around 9 a.m.,” according to a news release.
