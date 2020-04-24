Those needing to purchase emergency supplies can do so tax-free during the last weekend of April, according to the Texas Comprtoller’s office.
The sales tax holiday lasts all day Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The intent of the holiday is to allow residents to prepare for severe spring weather, as well as other events such as hurricanes.
Texas residents are urged to shop online or practice strict social distancing, according to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
“Unfortunately, strong spring storms, wildfires and the upcoming hurricane season will still threaten Texans in the months ahead, and so it’s important that homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these emergencies,” Hegar said in a news release.
Qualifying items include:
Household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75
Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300
Portable generators priced at less than $3,000
A full list of all qualifying and non-qualifying items can be found at https://bit.ly/3bbdtOO.
Delivery and shipping and handling factor into the total cost of an item for items purchased online.
“For example, if you purchase a rescue ladder for $299 with a $10 delivery charge, the total sales price is $309. Because the total sales price of the ladder is more than $300, tax is due on the $309 sales price,” the release said.
Masks and personal protective equipment do not qualify as tax-free items.
Other non-qualifying items include:
Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles
Camping stoves and camping supplies
Chainsaws
Plywood
Extension ladders and stepladders
Tents
