Emergency responders from Killeen’s police and fire department responded to calls about a two-vehicle rollover accident Monday afternoon on the city’s north side.
The vehicles a tan-colored Kia SUV and a light brown sedan collided at the intersection of Jefferis and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard about 3 p.m. Dispatchers originally called for an air ambulance but called it off soon after officers arrived on scene. Onlookers said that two people appeared to have been treated by emergency personnel after the crash. They were then taken from the scene by ambulance.
