Emergency response on Killeen City Council agenda

Following the recent winter system which seriously impacted not only the Killeen area but much of Texas, a Killeen City Council member would like to see changes made.
Councilmember Rick Williams has submitted a request for discussion, for Tuesday’s council workshop, to address in his words, the lack of pre-position stock to support citizens and city services during emergency or disaster situations.
“During the recent winter storm it was revealed that as a city we have very limited ability to support life-sustaining needs during times of prolonged emergency or disaster independently,” Williams said in the request. “The purpose of this discussion is to develop a robust and self-sustaining immediate response capability that meets citizens basic needs for a minimum of 48 hours.”
As such, Williams would like to see a response plan which includes the following: a viable transportation plan; agreements with neighboring communities that have needed resources that could be shared, and having a standing list of volunteers and specifically skilled volunteers that could serve readily and most of all having pre-position stock of food and water to help sustain until further help arrives.
The workshop agenda also includes another request regarding the business and residential camera initiative, a resolution to accept the annual audit report for
the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2020, and other items.
Tuesday’s workshop meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
