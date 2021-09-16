Seeking to bring comfort and support to the local community, Encourager of Life Ministries will host a three-hour prayer group Saturday at 312 Priest Drive in Killeen.
“What we’re trying to do is create a place where people can unite,” organization representative Addiana Paul said Wednesday.
The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, and is intended to “heal and support” members of the Killeen community that “experience trauma on a daily basis.”
“From the children in our schools to people on the streets, we find ourselves in jeopardy facing sickness, violence, poverty and uncertainty,” Paul said.
Encourager of Life Ministries has invited Killeen’s police and fire department, as well as the general community.
“People are overwhelmed, they’re fed up,” Paul said. “Part of what we’re trying to do is bridge a gap and find some answers.”
Paul added that government officials such as Mayor Jose Segarra and the City Council members have also been invited.
Additionally, Paul said that residents don’t have to stay for the full three hours.
“We just want to let people know that they can pop in and ask someone to pray for them and their family,” Paul said, adding that the event is open to people of all religions.
