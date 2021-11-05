Members of All City Real Estate will be giving away food from 3 to 6 p.m. today as part of their sixth annual End the Hate Make Killeen Great Community Fall Food Drive at 1900 E. Elms Road.
The food will include non-perishable food items, to be given away to families before the thanksgiving holiday.
Any food not provided through the food drive will be delivered to Families in Crisis.
“We want to make sure we can help make sure others have food for the holidays amongst other community events we host,” Amber Mezzacappa said.
The food drive began six years ago after Killeen resident Tarik Gordon said that more people would show up to an event if he insulted the city than if he invited everyone.
Since then, like-minded residents created the End the Hate Make Killeen Great committee, which puts on a summer barbeque, a late October or early November food drive, and a blanket drive in December.
Interested parties may receive more information at 512-549-0560.
