Endeavors I Performing Arts & Special Events Center will be hosting a two-year anniversary celebration on Monday.
The event will take place at 868 S. Fort Hood Street with gift giveaways, free daytime booking raffles, refreshments, music by DJ Kyle and much more.
“Come join us and be entered into a raffle to win 50% off of an event of your choosing before the end of this year,” the center informed area residents on its Facebook page.
The two-year celebration event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The free daytime bookings will only be allowed for the two raffle winners who can use it for daytime venue bookings until Dec. 30.
One business owner will receive 50% off of any evening holiday booking during the months of November or December.
“It’s just my family’s way of saying thank you to our customers for their business and support over the past two years,” said Monique Stone, co-owner and manager of day-to-day operations.
There will also be a grand opening of Endeavors II, the center’s new building next door with the purpose of formal event bookings.
The second Endeavors will be located at 874 S. Fort Hood Street.
Endeavors II will be 3,500 square-feet and can hold up to 200 guests in the theater-style seating and will be able to fit 150 guests in the banquet-style seating.
The venue also will feature a 9’x14’ platform stage, a 30’x12’ floating dance floor, five crystal chandeliers and a mobile bar.
To fully celebrate the opening of the new next-door venue and the changes from the first venue, there will be a ribbon cutting and also a special look inside the new venue at noon to 1 p.m.
