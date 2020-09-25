Engine failure is the preliminary cause of the plane crash in Harker Heights on Thursday that killed two people, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Michael Smith, a spokesman for the FAA, said in an email on Friday that the plane appeared to be safe for flight but the engine manufacturer is having the engine disassembled for further inspection.
The pilot was identified as David Wesley, 71, of Killeen, and the passenger was identified as Stephen Cockrell, 54, of Killeen, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
The crash was reported around 11:05 a.m. Thursday, and DPS officers arrived around 11:20 a.m. to find the Quicksilver MX II Sprint Ultralight aircraft crumpled along a guardrail in the eastbound lanes of the interstate, in front of Seton Medical Center-Harker Heights.
The two-seat, open-air aircraft had just taken off from nearby Skylark Field in Killeen when it crashed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.