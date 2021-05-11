The Killeen Police Department is hosting an in-person coffee with the cops event from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Starbucks, 507 W. Stan Schlueter Loop.
“Come join us for coffee and conversation...,” the department said on Facebook. “We’ll be there to answer any questions you may have or simply come out and get to know our officers.”
The department asks people to continue to wear masks and social distance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.