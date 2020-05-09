HARKER HEIGHTS — A set of twins earned bars of gold Saturday afternoon.
No, it is not the great Texas gold rush of 2020; it was a commissioning ceremony for the United States Army.
Aliyah Lane and her twin sister, Alexus Lane, achieved the rank of second lieutenant after completing their requirements as cadets of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program at the University of Texas at San Antonio.
The Lane twins graduated from Killeen High School in 2014 and immediately enlisted in the Army Reserve — Aliyah as a supply specialist and Alexus as a food inspector.
“The thing that I think made us do ROTC was just going to Basic (Training) and AIT, and I got advice from one of the officers while I was at AIT that encouraged me to go,” Aliyah Lane said.
Aliyah Lane said going to school with her sister was a great experience.
“We’re twins, and we’re really close, and she was always there for me, I’m there for her,” she said. “We both pushed each other throughout our college career, and it’s great to go through something with somebody that understands exactly what you’re going through.”
Alexus Lane shared similar sentiments with her sister Aliyah.
“It was a wonderful experience, and I wouldn’t change it for the world,” she said. “We’re very close and we help each other get through everything, so joining the military, that was a decision that we made together.”
Both sisters will also be human resource officers in the Army, a title called adjutant general. For Alexus Lane, it was her first choice.
“I like paperwork, I do it at my unit now,” she said of her decision to put adjutant general at the top of her list, adding that it will help in her civilian career.
For Aliyah Lane, it was her second choice.
Aliyah Lane said she initially wanted to enter the medical service field to go along with her desire to be a health educator.
Watching their daughters receive their commissions was a proud moment for their stepfather, Izell McKinnie, and their mother, Tisa Johnson.
Both see similar qualities in their daughters that will make them great officers in the Army.
“They’re honest, they put people before themselves,” McKinnie said.
Johnson said it is their kindness.
“They are the kindest young women that I know,” she said. “They have huge hearts, and they have a lot of integrity.”
The next step for the Lane twins is their Basic Officer Leader Course at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, in September, and then back to Texas.
Approximately 20 friends and family attended the commissioning ceremony at their house in Harker Heights.
Administering their oath was one of their former ROTC instructors, Capt. Glen Walker.
As is tradition with commissioning ceremonies, both received a first salute — given by ROTC instructor Sgt. 1st Class Garrie Gordon.
